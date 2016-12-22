1 CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Playing bumper cars with handicap scooter

DeFuniak Springs Police were called to a distrubance at Wal-Mart on U.S. Hwy. 331 S Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested Lester Stowe, age and hometown unavailable, for disorderly conduct. Stowe was allegedly behind the controls of an electric scooter, normally used by handicapped shoppers, and running into people and bumping into shoppers’ carts.

Stowe told police he had just got out of jail recently. His mugshot was unavailable at press time.