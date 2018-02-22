12 CAR BURGLARIZED IN SANTA ROSA BEACH

Thursday, February 15th, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on Garden Street and Plantation Way, 12 vehicles were burglarized. One of the vehicle’s that was hit, a white Chevy Tahoe, was stolen along with the rifle and shotgun inside. The vehicle was later recovered in Fort Walton Beach, but, the firearms inside were not. If you or anyone you know has any information on the burglaries, please call Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)892-8111 or remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS. Walton County Sheriff’s Office would like to stress the importance of hiding your belongings, take your valuables, and lock your cars.

