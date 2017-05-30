12 INJURED IN PHENIX CITY SHOOTING

Police in Phenix City are investigating an apparent shooting spree at a block party that injured a dozen people.

According to a report in the Columbus, Ga., Ledger-Enquirer, Phenix City police first responded to the 100 block of 6th Street south, where they found a male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound near the top of his head. He was transported to Midtown Medical Center, and while investigators were there to speak further with him, 11 more people arrived with gunshot wounds and other injuries.

According to the Ledger-Enquirer story, police believe all the injuries occurred at a party in the 100 block of 6th Street south.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.