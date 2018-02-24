13 BURGLARIES OCCUR IN SEACREST

Thursday, February 22nd, at approximately 11:00 p.m. to 5:45 a.m., 13 vehicles were broken into in the Seacrest area. A golf cart, money, and valuables were stolen. The following streets in Seacrest, Florida that has been affected: Clarion Boulevard, Seabreeze Boulevard, Patina Boulevard, Vizcaya Lane, and Vinnings Lane. Walton County Sheriff’s Office stated that more than 30 car burglaries they have worked on in the past month were the result of a burglar breaking into an unlocked vehicle. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to urge you to hide your things, take your valuables, and lock your car.

