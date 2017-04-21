$13 MILLION HOME IN SANTA ROSA BEACH

Talk about luxury living. Santa Rosa Beach is now the home of the highest priced home on the Emerald Coast. The estate known as ‘Casa Amore’ is now on the market for $13 million.

The six-bedroom, seven-bath house is located in the gated Gulf Dunes community in Santa Rosa Beach.

The estate has 12,167 square feet of living space, sits on 90 feet of private property on the Gulf of Mexico and has a handicap-accessible beach and Gulf access.

The estate originally was built in 2005 but underwent upgrades in 2008.