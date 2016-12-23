John Wilmer Curry 1933 – 2016

John Wilmer Curry, a native of Ponce de Leon, Florida died Saturday August 27th, 2016, in Tacoma, Washington. He was 83. John was born February 22, 1933 in Ponce De Leon, one of seven children of Titus Luther Curry and Florrie Ellen Winslow Curry. He attended elementary and high school in Ponce de Leon and graduated in 1950. He attended Florida State University, graduating with a degree in Mathematics in 1954. He then served his country in the US Army as a signals and communications specialist, stationed in Germany. After his military experience, he joined IBM and spent over 30 years as a computer engineer, installing and maintaining the large mainframe computer systems of that time. This involved traveling and working at many sites, primarily military and government, including Minot and Norton Air Force Bases, Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore National Labs, the Pentagon, the University of Florida and Trans World Airlines in Kansas City, MO. He retired from IBM in 1995. While working at Los Alamos National Labs, NM, he met Barbara Ann Gallegos. They married in 1962, and had 4 children, Agnes, Thomas, Joseph and Matthew. The family lived first in Oakland, CA then in Gainesville, FL until 1977, then moved to Atchison, KS. During these years, most activities revolved around family and children, with multiple family trips throughout Florida, New Mexico and Colorado to see family and explore the country. Despite never being a Boy Scout as a youth, John became involved in Boy Scouts in Atchison, serving for many years as Cubmaster and later Scoutmaster for his sons’ units. After his retirement and as the family matured, he spent time helping his children renovate their homes, practicing his hobbies of bird watching and traveling. He lived part-time with his sister in Panama City, where he enjoyed managing his timber farm, and exploring his family genealogy. His interest in family roots led him to help compile a genealogy database for the Whitmill Curry descendants, John’s great grand-father. Unfortunately, his independence was limited by a severe stroke in 2004, which caused him to move into assisted living, first in Kansas, then near his son in University Place, Washington.

John was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents, brother James Luther, and sisters Etta Mae Whitton and Irene Manning. He is survived by his children: Agnes B. Curry, Ph.D., and her husband, David Froman, of West Hartford, Connecticut; Col. (Ret.) Thomas K. Curry, M.D., and his wife Rachanee (Piskai), Steilacoom, Washington; Joseph M. Curry and his wife, Katherine (Voss), Atchison, Kansas; and Matthew P. Curry and his long time friend, Tracy Leonard, Atchison, Kansas; and 8 grandchildren. John’s surviving siblings are Wavine Norris, Panama City, Florida; Florrie Ellen Hall and George Franklin Curry, Ponce de Leon, Florida; half brother, T. L., of Palatka, Florida; half sister Susie Curry, Crestview, Florida; and step-sister Virginia Rolph, Macclenny, Florida.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2016 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, with Timothy Warrner officiating.

Floral arrangements are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the New Ponce De Leon Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.