WCSO SEEKING INFORMATION ON MISSING WOMAN

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing DeFuniak Springs woman.

On March 16th the mother of Tanya Hall, 35, told WCSO investigators the last time she made contact with her daughter was on February 27th at a bus stop near S. 2nd Street in DeFuniak Springs and there has been no phone calls or Facebook activity from Hall since that day.



Hall may be in the company of her boyfriend Gregory Wyatt Griffin, 32, of Niceville. Griffin is described as a white male approximately 5’7, with brown hair, and blue eyes. Hall is described as a white female standing approximately 5’5, 150lbs, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hall you are encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

Additional photo of Tanya Hall

provided by Walton County Sheriff