LAWYERS FOR EMBATTLED ALABAMA GOVERNOR FILE FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER

Lawyers for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley Friday filed a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the release of a House Judiciary Committee investigative report.

The report, which is expected to be damning to the embattled governor, was to be released Friday by lawyer Jack Sharman, who was hired by the committee to investigate Bentley’s actions before possible impeachment.

The request for a TRO, like other arguments by Bentley lawyer Ross Garber, maintains the governor’s Constitutional rights to due process have been violated by the House committee’s investigation and schedule.

Garber has argued that he should be able to know and perhaps question the witnesses interviewed by Sharman. The TRO would stop the committee from releasing the report or holding any hearings about impeachment. It would temporarily stop them from making any recommendation on impeachment to the full House.