WAL-MART SALAD RECALLED AFTER BAT FOUND INSIDE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an incident where a dead bat was found in a packaged salad at a Florida Wal-Mart store.

The CDC is partnering with the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to look into whether the bat was infected with rabies. Two Florida residents reported eating some of the salad before the bat was found.

The five-ounce containers of Organic Marketside Spring Mix were distributed to Walmart stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the FDA.

“The bat was sent to the CDC rabies lab for laboratory testing because bats in the United States sometimes have been found to have this disease,” the CDC said in a statement Saturday . “The deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies.”