TRIAL DATE SET FOR ‘CHIPLEY 5’

PANAMA CITY – The infamous “Chipley Five” will head to trial in January 2018 in a federal lawsuit on behalf of 33-year-old inmate Jeremy L. Tatum. The five former Washington County prison guards are facing charges they conspired to beat Tatum while he was shackled in “retaliation” for his behavior while incarcerated.

The defendants are William Finch, James Perkins, Robert Miller, Christopher Christmas and Dalton Riley. The five were fired for their actions at the Northwest Florida Reception Center (NWFRC) after the August 2015 beating of Tatum. Capt. James Kirkland – who led the retaliation against Tatum – committed suicide before he could be prosecuted. Tatum also names warden William Churchill in the lawsuit, which states that “numerous beatings, including four deaths, occurred during Churchwell’s and Kirkland’s four-year watch.

DOC officials have disputed the grounds of the lawsuit. Secretary of the DOC, Julie Jones, and Churchwell have asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit because they were not present at the time of the incident and “cannot be held liable for the intentional conduct of the other defendants,” the filing states.