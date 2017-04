THREE FREEPORT STUDENT-ATHLETES HAVE SIGNED LETTERS TO COMMIT TO PLAY JUCO BASEBALL

Freeport’s Hagan Brown, Ethan McFerrin and Bailey Miller have signed letters to commit to play junior college baseball.

Brown will be headed to Jefferson Davis Community College – soon to be a part of Coastal Alabama CC – in Brewton, AL.

McFerrin and Miller are headed to Bishop State in Mobile, AL.

Freeport High School AD Shaun Arntz said Miller, McFerrin and Brown are the first baseball players to sign any college baseball scholarship in 20 years at the school.