BERTHA ARAZONIA MONTGOMERY INFINGER 1926-2017

Mrs. Bertha Arazonia Montgomery Infinger, from Red Bay, FL, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs, FL. She was born in Covington County (Kinston) Alabama on November 4, 1926 to Hampton Smith Montgomery and Fannie Frances Adams.

As a young child Miss Montgomery and her family moved to Red Bay, Florida. During her teen years she met the love of her life, Hughie Vardamin Infinger and they were married in 1942.

Mrs. Infnger was a devoted wife, mother, nurse’s aide, store owner, post mistress, Sunday School Teacher, grandmother, great grandmother and great- great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one child, Patsy Louise Infinger and one great grandchild, Molly Pettis, two brothers, Jim and Perry Lee Montgomery and one sister Myrt McLeod.

She is survived by one sister, Mae Chamberlain of Red Bay, FL; her five children; Sandra Yvonne Reagan, husband Wayne of Geneva, AL; Hughie Rodney Infinger and wife Anita of Freeport, FL; Danna Jean Brooks and husband Jimmy of Crawfordville, FL; Cheryl Suzanne Green and husband Bill of Argyle, FL and Camela Kay White and husband Richard of Hartford, AL.

Her grandchildren; Shanna Brock and husband Ricky of Geneva, AL; Jason Reagan of Geneva, AL; Stacie Pettis and husband Johnathan of Geneva, AL; Nicholas Reagan of Pensacola, FL; Joy Van Steenburgh and husband Ward of Niceville, FL; Chris Infinger and wife Kristin of Destin, FL; Michael Infinger of Niceville, FL; Rochelle McClendon and husband Ricky of Crawfordville, FL; Tora Gramlin and husband Ray of Tallahassee, FL; Bill Green and wife Leslie of Vancouver, British Columbia; Frances Saltsman and husband Patrick of DeFuniak Springs,. Florida, FL and Bryant Poston and his sister Tiffany Poston both of Tallahassee, FL; great grandchildren; Colton Pettis and sister Reagan of Geneva, AL; Amber Van Steenburgh and brother Mitchell of Niceville, FL; Logan Infinger of Destin, FL; Rick McClendon and wife Jamie of Crawfordville, FL; Miranda Hudson and husband Jody of Crawfordville, FL, Christopher Gramlin and sister Katelyn of Tallahassee, FL, and great great grandchild; Nicholas McClendon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special thanks to Doris Masonbrenk, Annette Senn and Charlotte McDonald for all their help and support.

A time of visitation will be held at 9:00~10:00 AM, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Red Bay United Methodist Church; 10353 Rock Hill Road, Red Bay, Florida 32455.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, May 5, 2017 at Red Bay United Methodist Church, with Reverend Henry Martin officiating and Eulogy by John Grice.

Flowers are being accepted.

Those asked to serve a pallbearers are Jason Reagan, Mitchell VanSteenburgh, Michael Infinger, Bryant Poston, Ward VanSteenburgh and Nicholas Reagan.

Burial will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.