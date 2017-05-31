NORTHWEST FLORIDA NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

NWF will host GLITTER, a manufacturing camp for high school girls

NICEVILLE, FL– Northwest Florida State College will host a manufacturing camp next week, June 5-8, especially tailored for high school girls. Aptly named GLITTER, Girls Learning Industrial Trades to Empower and Redefine, this program is intended to introduce females to manufacturing and industrial trades.

A new concept created by welding instructor Scottie Smith, GLITTER aims to empower high school girls to pursue career fields that are ordinarily occupied by men. “This is an excellent opportunity for girls to gain exposure into these fields and break down any barriers that may be holding them back from pursuing them,” said Smith.

In order to support this program, the Costa Leadership Institute at NWF received a $2,500 grant from the Foundation of the Fabrication and Manufacturers Association thanks to the efforts of several NWF employees. “We look forward to this inaugural summer program and to making it a self-sustaining entity for years to come,” said Julie Cotton, Director of Professional and Continuing Education.

GLITTER will be held June 5-8 on the NWF State College Niceville campus from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a completion ceremony taking place on June 8 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Julie Cotton, Director of Professional and Continuing Education, at 850-729-5212 or cottonj@nwfsc.edu.

For more information concerning this press announcement, please contact Stephanie Pettis, APR, Director- Marketing and Public Relations, Northwest Florida State College, 850-729-5244 or pettiss3@nwfsc.edu; or Taylor Harlson, Staff Assistant, Marketing and Public Relations, 850-729-5362 or harlsont@nwfsc.edu.

