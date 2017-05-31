WALTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Re: ONLINE APPLICATION AND ONLINE PAYMENT 2017-2018 SY

The Walton County School District Food & Nutrition Department is offering an online service to help you manage your student’s school meal account. You now have the ability to check your student’s meal account balance online, as well as make payments with your Visa or MasterCard.

If you would like to take advantage of the features mentioned above, you must create an account online. Go to www.walton.k12.fl.us and click on Food & Nutrition Services then click on EZ Meal Payment.

Starting July 1, 2017, the Food & Nutrition Services of Walton County School District has allowed parents to apply for meal benefits online! Now, parents can fill out an application from the comfort of home without having to worry about giving it to their student(s) to take to school.

If you would like to take advantage of this service, log onto www.walton.k12.fl.us and click on Food & Nutrition Services then click Free & Reduced Meals.

