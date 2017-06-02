Life Enrichment Senior Center
312 College Avenue
DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435
850-892-8746
seniorcenter@co.walton.fl.us
Hours of Operation-Monday through Thursday 8:30-4:00
Calendar of Events
June 12th – 15th 2017
Monday – June 12th
Zumba for Seniors 9 am
Fun With Photography 10 am
Tai Chi 11 am
PotLuck Meal 11:30 am Swedish Meatballs
provided by the Senior Center
Bridge Player 12:30 – 4 pm
Movie Monday 1 pm showing “Dreamer”
Tuesday – June 13th
Yoga Prep with June 8:30 am
Wii Games 8:30 am
Canasta Players 10 am
Line Dancing 12 pm
Bingo 1 pm
Wii bowling at the Geneva Senior Center Leave LESC @ 12 pm
Wednesday – June 14th
Seniorcise 8:45 am
Zumba for Seniors 9 am
FL Licensed Insurance Agent 9 am
Canasta Players 10 am
Bridge Ladies 12 noon
Thursday – June 15th
Wii Games 8:30 am
Mahjong 9:30 am
Bible Study 10 am
Pinochle Players 11 am
Yoga Prep with June 2 pm
Yoga Study and Meditation with June 3 pm
Bridge Club 3:30 pm