LIFE ENRICHMENT SENIOR CENTER

Life Enrichment Senior Center

312 College Avenue

DeFuniak Springs, FL  32435

850-892-8746

seniorcenter@co.walton.fl.us

Hours of Operation-Monday through Thursday 8:30-4:00

Calendar of Events

June 12th – 15th 2017

 

                      Monday – June 12th                          

Zumba for Seniors 9 am

Fun With Photography 10 am

Tai Chi 11 am

PotLuck Meal 11:30 am Swedish Meatballs

provided by the Senior Center

Bridge Player 12:30 – 4 pm

Movie Monday 1 pm showing “Dreamer”

           

                      Tuesday – June 13th                          

Yoga Prep with June 8:30 am

Wii Games 8:30 am

Canasta Players 10 am

Line Dancing 12 pm

Bingo 1 pm

Wii bowling at the Geneva Senior Center Leave LESC @ 12 pm

             

                   Wednesday – June 14th                     

Seniorcise 8:45 am

Zumba for Seniors 9 am

FL Licensed Insurance Agent 9 am

Canasta Players 10 am

Bridge Ladies 12 noon

 

                                  Thursday – June 15th                                          

Wii Games 8:30 am

Mahjong 9:30 am

Bible Study 10 am

Pinochle Players 11 am

Yoga Prep with June 2 pm

Yoga Study and Meditation with June 3 pm

Bridge Club 3:30 pm

