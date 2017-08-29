LISA EARLY RUBY 1958-2017

Ms Lisa Early Ruby of Seacrest Beach, Florida, age 59, passed away Friday, August 25, 2017. She was born June 29, 1958 in Memphis, Tennessee to Milton and Marie Reno Early. Lisa lived in the Florida Panhandle for over thirty years. Her achievements in the community she loved were many over the years – Officer of the Destin Women’s Club, President of the Shoreline Village, Mall Merchants Association, Tops’l Board of Governors, Officer of the Scenic 30-A Business Association and Vice-President of the Cultural Arts Association. Lisa was a realtor with Rosemary Beach Realty and was a member of the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors and was an Accredited Luxury Home Specialist. She previously owned two retail stores, “High Cotton” and “Gardenia Street Cottage”. Lisa is survived by her mother, Marie Early of Memphis, TN; sisters, Karen Jeter of Olive Branch, MS, Lori Payne and husband Jack of Oakland, TN, Sabrina Newsom and husband Keith of Memphis, TN; and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Lisa will be remembered by her family and friends on 30-A for her sweet smile, kindness and love. “Through deep grief and deep love, our lives are transformed in ways we could never imagine” – Lisa Ruby.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.