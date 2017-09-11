SONDRA B. RAY 1939-2017

Mrs. Sondra B. Ray, age 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 7, 2017. She was born November 4, 1939 in Pensacola, Florida to Aubrey and Della Yates Brannon.

Mrs. Ray was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, she had lived in Stockbridge, Georgia and Central, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and member of the First Baptist Church of Liberty, where she served as a Deacon’s wife and a Sunday School Teacher for many years. And was a Godly woman who loved her church family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and sister. She loved decorating her home, and preparing holiday meals, especially at Christmas and Easter. She was loved for her sweet spirit.

Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her parents.

Mrs. Ray is survived by her loving husband Daniel “Woody” Durwood Ray of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three daughters, Teresa B. Backhaus, April L. Reaves and husband Scott and Karen D. Ray and husband Timothy Jones; one sister, Aubrey Jean Hickingbottom and husband Bill; five grandchildren Jeffery Backhaus, Aubrey Chesnutt, Kenny Backhaus, Tyler Reaves and Sondra Stephens; and nine great grandchildren.

Receiving of friends will be from 10:00~11:00 AM, Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Celebration of life service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, September, 16, 2017 at the Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

