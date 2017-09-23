WILLIAM YADRON 1944-2017

Mr. William Yadron, age 72, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017. He was born November 2, 1944 in Harvey, Illinois to Thomas and Mary Suchak Yadron. Mr. Yadron was a resident of Walton County, Florida. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United States Army. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District in Chicago, Illinois. He was an avid golfer who loved to travel and listen to music. Mr. Yadron was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brother, Tom Yadron. Mr. Yadron is survived by his loving wife, Paula Yadron of Miramar Beach, Florida; three sons: Bill Yadron, Jr. of Illinois, Brian Yadron of California, and Kevin Silander (wife Heather); two daughters: Melissa Johnson (husband Ed), and Kate Silander; two brothers: Father Raymond Yadron, and Paul Yadron (wife Sue); one sister, Barb Ridge (husband Bob) all of Illinois; and twelve grandchildren, Ian, Olaf, Isis, Anya, Cole, Grace, Madison, Mason, Sean, Brian, Nick, and Francesca. Receiving of friends will be held at 9:00~10:00 AM, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Freeport Chapel, 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Freeport Chapel, with Father Tom Guido officiating, with military honors by the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the South Walton Fire Department, (non-emergency transportation) 911 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459, or to MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030.

Burial will be held at a later date in Barrancas National Cemetery.

