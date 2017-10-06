EMMA JEAN CHILDRESS YARBROUGH 1937-2017

Mrs. Emma Jean Childress Yarbrough, age 80, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017. She was born on January 31, 1937 in Atmore, Alabama, to David Cullen and Magdlene Evans Childress.

Mrs. Yarbrough was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was Baptist by faith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs where she served the Lord faithfully. She graduated in 1955 from Fairhope High School in Fairhope, Alabama. She worked as an Office Manager with Liberty National Life Insurance before retiring. She enjoyed cross stitching, sewing and also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

Mrs. Yarbrough was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Leroy Ronald Yarbrough; sister, Maxine Miller; brother, Joe Childress.

Mrs. Yarbrough is survived by her daughter, Tammy Y. Zarnay and husband Timothy; two brothers, David Childress, Jr and Charles Childress and wife Shelia; four sisters, Helen McNeely and husband George, Hazel Clay, Betty Dubission and husband Clark, and Patsy Page and husband Jack; and three grandchildren, Chris Van Eycken, Jr, Nicholas Van Eycken, and John Tanner Van Eycken.

A time of visitation will be held at 10:00~11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Tim Burnham officiating.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons of the church.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Glendale Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Glendale, Florida.

