OWEN DOWD SMITH 1931-2017

Mr. Owen Dowd Smith, age 86, passed away Friday, December 22, 2017. He was born on January 16, 1931 in Tifton, Georgia, to Neal Locke Smith and Minnie Eulah Lupo Smith.

Mr. Smith was a resident of DeFuniak Springs since 1985. He was Baptist by faith, and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Era serving his country in the United States Marine Corps and United States Air Force with over 22 years of service before retiring as a Master Sargent. He also received his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal, Missouri. He pastored for over 44 years having pastored eight different churches. He also served as Interim Director of Missions for eight months for the Walton County Baptist Association. He really enjoyed people. He never met a stranger. God and country, he served them well.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father and mother; one granddaughter, Danielle Bright; four brothers, Thomas Smith, Willis Smith, Charlie Smith and Ray Smith; four sisters, Sara Lee Taylor, Gladys Turner, Clemmie Humphries, Elizabeth Fredrick, and Martha Hobbs.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carlene K. Smith of DeFuniak Springs; four daughters, Brenda LaMonte and husband Dennis of Kentucky, Connie Caceras and husband Clyde of DeFuniak Springs, Barbara Tuttle and husband Tom of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Patricia Bright and husband Doug of Illinois. Also survived are eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held at 9:00~11:00 AM, Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church; 1015 Pleasant Ridge Road, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, December 28, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, with Reverend Mahlon LaCroix and Dr. James Johnson officiating, and Reverend Matt Collins for music.

Flowers are being accepted, or donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or to the building fund at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, with military honors by the United States Air Force.

