18-WHEELER ENDS UP IN TREELINE IN I-10 ACCIDENT

An 18-wheeler ended up in the treeline off Interstate 10 in Washington County after its driver lost control while trying to pull off the road. The driver told a Florida Patrol trooper on Friday that the truck, a 2018 International, experienced some kind of mechanical malfunction and he tried to pull off into the median as he was driving west on I-10. He drove into the median and into the trees, landing 25 feet inside a wooded area. Neither the driver nor his passenger was injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

