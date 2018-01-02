SAINT AGATHA’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH TO HOLD BREAKFAST

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Saturday, January 6th, at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saint Agatha’s Episcopal Church is sponsoring an “Cooked to Order” Breakfast. Every 1st Saturday of the month Saint Agatha’s Episcopal Church will be holding this breakfast in their Parish Hall. The breakfast is cooked to according to your individual order including Pancakes, Eggs: Poached, Scrambled, or Fried; Grits or Home Fries, Sausage or Bacon,

Sausage Gravy on Toast or Biscuit and your choice of Juice, Milk, or Coffee to drink. Healthy Choices are available if requested such as: Yogurt or Oatmeal, Fruit or Juice, Eggs: Poached, Fried, or Scrambled; and a Low Calorie Muffin or Toast. The meal for adults is $7.25 and for children under 10 $4.00. If you can’t stay and eat or if you have a large group, please call (850)830-7663. The Saint Agatha’s Episcopal Church goal is to serve a lot of meals and earn donations to benefit the Church.

