19 Year Old Shot During Home Invasion

Crestview police are searching for two men accused of shooting a 19-year-old during a home invasion. The Home invasion happened Saturday on Virginia Court. The men barged through the front door of the home and one of them shot at the victim as the victim ran up the stairs to get away. One of the officers first on scene started first-aid on the victim of the crime. The victim told the police that the two men were wearing bandanas that covered their face but was able to see that one was white and the other was black. The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. This home invasion did take place a quarter of a mile away from the Waffle House incident but it has no connections to the Waffle House shooting. Please contact the Crestview Police Department with any information at 850-682-3544. Again that number is 850-682-3544.

