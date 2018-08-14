THERESA BURNS MCCARRON 1947-2018

Theresa Burns McCarron lost her battle with breast cancer on August 10, 2018. She was born on October 23, 1947, in Philadelphia PA. She moved to DeFuniak Springs Florida in 2013 with her sister Germaine “GIGI” Flanary, Theresa is survived in the DeFuniak Springs Florida area by her Sister Germanie Flanary her Nephew James “Jimmy” Busillo her Nieces Avery Evans, Mckenzie “Kenzie” Busillo, Piper Busillo. Funeral services will be held in the Philadelphia area.

