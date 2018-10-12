LEWIS EVAN MILLER 1962-2018

Mr. Lewis Evan Miller, age 56, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018. He was born on August 30, 1962, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Louie E. Miller and Doralene Rushing Miller.

Mr. Miller was a resident of Walton County, Florida. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed writing and Authored “Small Reflections”. He also enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed listening to music and he had also played in a band.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Mr. Miller is survived by his son, Ryan Evan Miller of Pensacola, Florida; one daughter, Lauren M. Dee and husband Patrick of Ponce De Leon, Florida; two brothers, Eddie Miller, and Buddy Miller and wife Carlieen; one granddaughter, Madelyn Blake Dee.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 ~ 8:00 PM on Monday, October 15, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Kenny Montgomery, officiating.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Danny Montgomery, Tony Campbell, Jimmy Dale Harrison, Steve Quinton, John Simmons, and David Mitchem.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.