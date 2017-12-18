2017 ANGEL TREE

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Saturday, December 16th, at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, Christian International Vision Church held their fifth annual Angel Trees in DeFuniak Springs. The Angel Trees is a prison ministry program for children’s parents who are incarcerated that can’t give them a present for Christmas. The inmates fill out a card, and then Christian International Vision Church raises the money to buy presents for the children. Also this helps bond the father/mother back with their child while being able to share the word about Christ. This year 15 families and 39 children were helped. Prison Ministries Coordinator Jennifer Dorado stated, “This is a great thing giving back to other children and families, we’re glad to share the love.”