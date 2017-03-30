2017 Marvel of Flight

This Weekend

To the recreational flying community, Marvel of Flight isn’t just an annual fly-in and aviation expo; it’s a way of life. Fellowship, fun, education, and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of aviators are the core values shared among the pilots and aviation enthusiast who gather together every April at the DeFuniak Springs Airport. Marvel of Flight is a two-day event designed for real-world pilots and their friends and family.

Each fun filled day is loaded with seminars, guest speakers, unique aircraft ride experiences, vendors, and much more. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and latest technologies of general aviation. Stick around for the car show, BBQ cook-off, and live entertainment. Visit with an old companion or make some new friends. Anything is possible at Marvel of Flight and the sky is not the limit!

The theme of the 7th annual Marvel of Flight is “Aim High, Dream Big, and Work Hard”, featuring 3-time National Aerobatic Champion and National Aviation Hall of Fame member Patty Wagstaff. Enjoy our other special guest, the Tiger Flight Foundation demonstration team and youth motivational program. And back for the fourth year in a row, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation presents their unforgettable legacy helicopter ride program.

Join T.H. Merritt Friday Morning at 8:45 as he takes to the skies with Patty in her high-performance aircraft and Tom Fleetwood launches in the Bi-Plane and they broadcast LIVE from the skies over Defuniak Springs right here on WZEP. They’ll give you a birdseye view as she tests Merritt’s nerve and Tom gives a play-by-play.

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS – Lift off this weekend, Friday and all day Saturday at the DFS municipal Airport. Gates open at 8:30 AM