Wednesday, February 7th, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Officer Michael Bibeau was named the 2018 Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International. Officer Bibeau made positive impacts on and off duty where he patrols in Pinellas County. He has rescued four people that were in a personal watercraft that had overturned and who then fell into the water while strong currents were sweeping them out into the sea. That is only one of the great things that this Officer has done. In addition to this award, he has also received the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association 2017 Lifesaving Award. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to commend this Officer for always going above and beyond for his community. Micheal Bibeau stated, “This is a great honor and I’m blessed to be asked to represent the FWC throughout the year. I want to offer my thanks to my lieutenant and my squad, who motivate me to work hard every day.”

