2019 UF/IFAS EXTENSION SANTA ROSA MASTER GARDENER TRAINING

If you have ever considered becoming a Master Gardener, now is the time! Master Gardeners serve as volunteers in the community educating residents on Florida-friendly landscaping. Projects include: Providing residents with advice on their landscapes, Giving presentations to groups, Maintaining demonstration garden, and Increasing environmental awareness of butterflies and other pollinators at the Panhandle Butterfly House. Benefits of becoming a Master Gardener include exclusive continuing educational opportunities and field trips, comradery with like-minded individuals and satisfaction in making our community a better place.

Applications are due Nov. 1. The selection process includes interviews and takes place in November. The training course begins in Jan. 2019. Classes meet every Thursday for 15 weeks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Santa Rosa County located at 6263 Dogwood Dr. in Milton and other locations in the county. This 15-week program includes indoor and outdoor classroom work and hands-on activities. Training provides an overview of botany, propagation, invasive species, pest and disease management, pollinators, and lawn, landscape and garden practices. Applications and further information can be found on the UF/IFAS website. For more information contact Mary Salinas at (850) 623-3868 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or via email at maryd@santarosa.fl.gov.