23 DAYS MISSING

WCSO SEEKING INFORMATION ON RUNAWAY SANTA ROSA BEACH TEEN

A 16-year-old runaway has been missing for 23 days and Walton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their plea for the public’s help in locating her.

Lizette Flores, 16, was last seen at home in Santa Rosa Beach on February 28th when she and a 14-year-old friend snuck out of the house and went to Pensacola with an unknown black male. The friend has since returned home, but Flores has not. Flores has also not used her social media since early in March.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside Pensacola Police Department and other agencies that are assisting in locating Flores.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Flores you are encouraged to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at http://www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.