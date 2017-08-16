3 ALABAMA WOMEN JAILED AFTER STEALING FROM VERNON DOLLAR GENERAL

Three Montgomery women are behind bars after Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say they stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Vernon earlier this month. A witness told deputies the women pulled into the parking lot and supposedly grabbed multiple items from the front. Thirty-five-year-old Shondria McShan and 23-year-old Sentrina Moses have both been convicted of shoplifting before in Alabama. They, along with 20-year-old Nykeria Harris face retail theft charges. The three are currently in the Washington County Jail.