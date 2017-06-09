3 ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH REVEALS DRUGS

In the early morning hours of June 7th, Detectives and Officers with the DeFuniak Springs Police assisted State Probation Officers in a search of a residence. The search took place at 882 W. Orange Avenue and revealed drugs and paraphernalia. Detectives located methamphetamine, a syringe, a spoon, and other items commonly used with illegal drugs in some of the bedrooms. Based on the findings, 47 year old Earl McCoy Thompson, 40 year old Sherry Martha Thompson, and 31 year old Kimberly Marie Fiss were arrested and charged.

All subjects are residents of the Orange Avenue home. They were transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.