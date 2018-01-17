3 PEOPLE ARRESTED BY HOLMES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On Sunday, January 14th, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to a stop a Chevy pickup truck that turned on to Blue Springs Road in the Caryville Campsites area. The driver, Colton Daniels from Marianna, Florida, shut off the headlights of the truck and quickly turned onto Beaver Street as an attempt to hide from the deputy. Along with Colton Daniels, there were two other passengers in the truck who were juveniles; Clay Jones of Caryville, Florida, and Philip Reyes of Chipley, Florida. As the Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy was speaking to the occupants in the Chevy pickup truck he noticed a bed sheet in the back of the truck with something large wrapped up in it along with a strong odor of marijuana. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the vehicle, approximately 40 pounds of marijuana with some of it being prepackaged was found in the Chevy pickup truck. Colton Daniels and Philip Reyes were taken into custody, while Clay Jones fled on foot into the woods before the Holmes County Deputy could detain him. Walton and Holmes Correctional K9 teams responded to begin tracking Clay Jones. Mr. Jones was later found located at his residence where he was then taken into custody. Colton Daniels, Philip Reyes, and Clay Jones are facing charges by Holmes County Sheriff’s for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

