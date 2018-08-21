3 People Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Callaway

BCSO is investigating a shooting that happened at a Callaway trailer park. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday night at about 9pm in reference to a shots fired at 5824 Cherry Street, lot 30, in Callaway. Deputies arrived and found a deceased black male with a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 19 year-old Demetrius Traylor. Traylor’s body has been turned over to the medical examiner and the BCSO Crime Scene Unit has conducted a forensic examination of the scene. After interviewing witnesses, BCSO Criminal Investigations arrested 21 year-old Brittany Robinson and 29 year-old Amanda Rodriguez, both residents of where the shooting took place. They are charged with Principle/Accessory to Homicide-Negligent Manslaughter. Warrants have been obtained for 23 year-old Jacorien Keion Thomas for Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. 28 year-old Dexter Tyrone Johnson was also arrested for Accessory to Manslaughter. According to a witnesses, Thomas had a gun and the victim, Traylor, warned him to be careful with the gun. At that time Thomas stated the firearm was empty, pointed it at Traylor and pulled the trigger, shooting Traylor. This investigation is ongoing.

