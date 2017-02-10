38th ANNUAL HOME SHOW SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 25th and 26th

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton Counties will hold the 2017 version of its highly successful Home Show.

This event will take place at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on the Okaloosa Island February 25th & 26th. This show offers not only new and exciting products, but informational seminars that are offered at no additional cost to our attendees.

The 2017 Home Show Hours are Saturday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Sunday 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Buy Tickets for the 2017 Home Show at all Eglin Federal Branch Locations for only $2.00 in advance. Tickets at the door are $5.00 per person with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.