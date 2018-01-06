3RD QUARTER AWARD WINNERS FOR WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On Thursday, January 4th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office held their 3rd Quarter Award Ceremony. These awards are given out to those who strive for excellence at their individual job in Walton County Sheriff’s Office. To begin, the Deputy of the Quarter is Walton County Sheriff Deputy Donna Armstrong. Donna Armstrong was chosen for this award after she opened up her own home for more than 40 families evacuating Hurricane Irma from South Florida. Next, for the Detention Deputy of the Quarter, is Walton County Sheriff Detention Deputy Barbara Williams. Barbara Williams was chosen to receive this award after making the choice to go back to school to pursue her corrections certification and for working nearly every job available at Walton County Jail. Following that for the Employee of the Quarter, is Walton County Sheriff’s Office Employee Anita Tyrues. Anita Tyrues received this award for always taking pride in the work she does at Walton County Sheriff’s Office and providing other employees with anything they might need. Lastly, the Fire Rescue Employee of the Quarter is Firefighter Paramedic Nathan Hickingbottom. Nathan Hickingbottom received this award for accomplishing an everyday task and always helping others when they need it like helping another firefighter pass his medical board to become full time. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to congratulate all these individuals for exceptional service at Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

