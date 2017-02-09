$4.5 Million Career Tech Building Opening this Fall in Geneva

WTVY

A $4.5 million project is well on its way to benefit some Wiregrass high school students coming this fall.

A career technical school will be opening for Geneva County and Geneva City schools. It will be located in the old National Guard Armory building. Dual enrollment courses will be taught, students can earn college and high school credits at the same time at no cost.

The Geneva Regional Career Tech Center will offer five courses: welding, health science, automotive, pre-teaching and aviation.

“We meet the needs of college kids, and they go off to college. But there’s a vast majority of kids that are capable of the technical skills needed for good paying jobs and we couldn’t provide them what they needed,” explained Geneva City Superintendent Rhonda Stringham.

Stringham estimates about 40-50 students will be enrolled this fall, she also hopes to expand to 7-10 programs within the next 5 years.