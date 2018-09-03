4 ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO BAY COUNTY BURGLARIES

Four people have been arrested in connection to multiple car burglaries at Bay County churches and nightclubs. Panama City Police have arrested 21-year-old John Octavion Brooks, 21-year-old Kimberly Smith, and 16-year-old Elijah Smith, all of Columbus, Georgia. Authorities said the three smashed in a number of car windows and stole personal property. The investigation continues and additional charges are pending. Brooks was charged with three counts of Burglary, Larceny, Filing a False Report, Giving False Information to LEO, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License. Kimberly Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary. Elijah Smith was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary and Grand Theft. Another juvenile, a female, also of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with three counts of Accessory to Burglary.

