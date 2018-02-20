4-H HOLDS FARM SAFETY DAY

Monday, February 19th, the Walton County 4-H Club held there 3rd annual Farm Safety Day at the Walton County Fairgrounds. At the building were multiple businesses that presented different safety lessons. Florida Highway Patrol taught children the importance of wearing your seatbelt whenever you get into a vehicle and showed them a vehicle roll-over simulator. In another room, South Walton Mosquito Control presented the stages of the life of a mosquito and how they live. After their demonstration was finished with the mosquito larvae, they show the children one of the methods they use which were adding minnows to the water the larvae was in and the minnows would take it from there. Outside in the back of the building, Walton County Fire Rescue taught children how to Stop, Drop, and Roll, and general fire safety. Children also had the chance to use a fire hose and look at the different equipment firefighter’s use on a day-to-day basis. Next, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation showed the children the importance of a safety jacket when in any body of water and also brought a baby alligator for them to feel. In another part of the building, a presentation called Toxic Vs. Tasty was shown to provide some reasons that determine whether a plant is poisonous or not. At the livestock pen, a cow, calf, and mini horse were brought to inform the children simple livestock safety for those that may have never had any experience on a farm. Lastly, the Florida Farmers Association brought a tractor to tell the children simple safety precautions that need to be taken while on or around a tractor. The day finally ended with all the children and volunteers doing their 4-H dance, WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank all those involved in putting on this great day for the youth in our community!

Share This Post







