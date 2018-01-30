4-H SEEKS PROPERTY

The Walton County 4-H entered a land lease in March 2017, with Farm Bureau on a property that is directly behind the Farm Bureau building. Currently, the property is undeveloped which means that 4-H would need help from the community to clear and remove trees, prepare the ground, bring the ground to the proper grade/level, and develop the area into a small workshop arena with temporary panels. The Walton County Extension office is landlocked and has no room to expand or any an area to hold workshops for the community. All the land behind the Extension office is filled to max capacity with the “Hobby Farm” demo. The “Hobby Farm” is a demo show for the community to see what can be done with little space. The Extension offices hope to see this land developed into a temporary arena for there animal science clubs to host showmanship and judging workshops as a way to prepare 4-H youth for the Walton County Fair and other shows in the area. One might think that since the Walton County Extension Office is a part of the University of Florida, that they would receive money for projects like these. However, they do not and rely upon external grants through community partnerships. If anyone would like to support this project in any way you may contact the Walton County Extension Office at 850-892-8172 and ask to speak to 4-H Agent Jena Gilmore or to County Extension Director Mike Goodchild. If you would like to see how fully a partnership with 4-H can influence a kid’s life, you may view an article from the Farm Bureau newsletter at

Share This Post







