5 DOGS SAVED FROM MOBILE HOME FIRE IN FLORIDA

Five family dogs were rescued by Walton County firefighters during a residential fire in Paxton, Florida. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, Walton County Fire Rescue was called to a mobile home on State Line Road. When they arrived on scene, smoke was visible and coming out of the windows. Alongside Florala Volunteer Fire Department, crews put out the blaze within minutes of finding the source of the fire. According to WCFR, the fire was contained to one room and no residents were home at the time of the fire. Firefighters found three dogs inside the smoke-filled home and quickly began treating them for smoke inhalation after getting them to safety. Shortly after, one of the residents of the mobile home arrived and told crews that there were two more dogs missing. Firefighters began searching the residence and were able to rescue all five family dogs from the home. Electrical issues are believed to be the cause of the fire. Fire rescue crews cleared the scene just after 2 p.m.

