57th annual Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo takes place this weekend

WTVY

This weekend, Opp Chamber of Commerce officials say all roads will lead into that city for the 57th annual Rattlesnake Rodeo.

They’re now 50 of the poisonous reptiles in a large display case outside city hall. On Saturday, they’ll be transported to Channell-Lee Stadium and will take part in snake races and informational shows. Country music recording artist Chris Janson will perform Saturday night, and Confederate Railroad on Sunday afternoon. The two day event showcases the city and its people.