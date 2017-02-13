75-year-old man charged with killing 2 females in Jackson County, FL

WTVY

A 75-year-old man was shot by a Jackson County, Florida deputy when the sheriff’s office says he returned to the crime scene where he apparently killed two females.

William Hawk of Fountain, Florida is charged with 2 counts of murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after deputies found two females dead in a home in the Rocky Creek community in Jackson County. He was shot by a deputy when he returned to the crime scene. He survived and was booked into jail Sunday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says about 8:45 p.m. Saturday night someone called from the home on Crystal Lane saying there was someone in the house with a gun. A deputy responded and found 2 females with fatal gunshot wounds. The names and ages of the victims were not released as of Sunday morning.

A BOLO (be on the lookout) bulletin was sent out nationwide for Hawk. Contact was also made with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office since Hawk lives in Fountain.

The sheriff’s office says about 2:00 a.m. Hawk pulled up to the crime scene in his truck, told deputies he was the man they were looking for, and admitted to the shooting. Deputies say they asked Hawk to show his hands, and he had a gun. The sheriff’s office says Hawk did not comply with orders to drop the gun, and he was shot by a deputy. Hawk was wounded, treated at the hospital, and then released to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who shot Hawk has been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office press release said Sheriff Louis Roberts III would like to thank all the Florida law enforcement agencies involved as well as the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.