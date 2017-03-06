77-YEAR-OLD MAN FATALLY STRUCK BY CAR

A Niceville man was struck and killed Friday night in the Mossy Head community.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 77-year-old Robert Lovertich had been involved in a separate crash moments before he was struck and killed around 9 PM on U.S. Hwy. 90-near Laird Road.

Troopers say Lovertich was attempting to cross US Highway 90 from the north shoulder to the south shoulder where his vehicle was located when he entered the direct path of a 2006 Chevy Silverado, driven by 25-year-old Eric Edwards of Crestview,

The front of the truck struck the pedestrian causing fatal injuries. Bystanders administered CPR and Walton County Fire Rescue transported the man to North Okaloosa Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say charges are pending.