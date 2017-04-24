A CRESTVIEW WOMAN STILL MISSING

A Crestview woman is still missing as police continue to investigate her disappearance. Calandra Stallworth was reported missing near the end of March to the Crestview Police Department.

On March 27, Stallworth informed the police department she wasn’t missing. She told the CPD she was in Alabama with her boyfriend, Antwon Smith, for a getaway and had poor cell phone signal. Stallworth never contacted family members to tell them she was in Alabama and wasn’t missing, according to the family. Have information on Calandra Stallworth’s disappearance? Contact the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.

Stallworth’s car was spotted in Destin on April 2, but it was being driven by Smith. Taleah Durm was in the vehicle with Smith. Durm was believed to be missing at the time as well.

Smith was arrested at the scene for cocaine possession, marijuana possession and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Okaloosa County Clerk of Courts records.

Stallworth wasn’t in her vehicle that night. Nearly a month after her disappearance, contact with Stallworth has not been made. Friends and family members have taken to social media in the hopes of learning more information on her whereabouts.