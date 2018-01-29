A DAY BACK IN HISTORY

On January 28th, 1986, seven astronauts died right after lift off in the space shuttle, Challenger. Among those seven astronauts was Christa McAuliffe, who was a teacher from New Hampshire and to be the first civilian to go into space. It was determined that the Challenger exploded after two rubber O-Rings, designed to separate the sections of the rocket booster, failed to separate from the cold temperatures during the morning of the launch. The Challenger was launched at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch was delayed for six days due to weather and technical problems. Engineers at the Kennedy Space Center warned superiors of the failures that could take place because of the frigidly cold air, particularly the O-rings that sealed the joints of the Challenger’s solid rocket boosters. The superiors chose to launch anyway despite the engineers’ warnings of the probable failure. The Challenger exploded only 73 seconds after being launched. The launch was aired live on T.V. for millions to see. After and as a result of the accident, NASA stopped sending astronauts into space for two years. They used this time to redesign a number of the space shuttle’s features. Ten years after the Challenger exploded, two large pieces of the space shuttle came ashore on a Florida Beach. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to remember those seven astronauts that lost their lives on this date 32-years ago in the Challenger explosion.

