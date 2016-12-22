“A” FOR ANIMAL SHELTER; Students at West DeFunial Elementary Raise Money for Animal Shelter Through Grades for Good Conduct

Good grades aren’t the only thing kids are earning this semester at West DeFuniak Elementary. Two local teachers, Tiffany Mills and Nyssa Carroll, created the Grades for Good project, which helps students raise money for each good grade they receive in order to purchase donations for the Walton County Animal Shelter.

Students earned $0.25 for an A, $0.20 for a B, and $0.10 for a C. They also raised money for grades based on good behavior. Students that received an “E” for excellent conduct earned $2.00, while the students who got an “S” for satisfactory behavior earned $1.00. In addition, the students who received straight A’s in all four subjects raised an extra $5.00 for the Grades for Good project. With an additional donation of $5.00 of one student’s own money, the classes raised a total of $96.05.

Yesterday, Mrs. Mills donated a 30 pound bag of dry cat food, a 50 pound bag of dry dog food, a case of canned cat food, a case of canned dog food, a 25 pound case of cat litter, two containers of treats for the dogs and cats, and cleaning supplies to the Walton County Animal Shelter, which was purchased using the money the students earned for their grades and good behavior.

The Walton County Animal Shelter, located in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, is managed by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Being an open-admission shelter, the Walton County Animal Shelter’s mission is to enhance the lives of the animals and people in our community by advocating adoption through education, awareness, and compassion. Volunteers are welcome and donations can be made to the animal shelter through Let the Green Be Seen, a 501 3c non-profit that donates to a variety of charitable organizations throughout the community. Donations can be mailed to 365 Triple G Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.