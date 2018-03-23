A HIGH-SCHOOL BOY HAS SET HIS SIGHTS ON A SCHOOL BOARD SEAT

From Baker High School, Alby Clendennin is a senior with a list of achievements. Senior Class President, Beta Club President, Academic Team, Production Manager of the school TV production, Track team, and quite possibly Okaloosa County School Board Member for District 3. Clendennin has been a student in Okaloosa county since he was five. With graduation in his sights, he wants to make a difference in the school district and start his political career. “I want to give the board a completely new perspective,” he said. “High school has changed since a lot of elected officials have been there.” The Crestview resident said he filed his paperwork to enter the school board election in February shortly after his 18th birthday. So far he has collected about 100 signatures of the 1,356 needed to get on the ballot for the August 28th election. He’ll be running against Joe Slusser and Linda Evanchyk. Clendennin received support from his parents and confused looks from his friends when he announced his campaign run. “My friends were like, ‘Can you do that? Don’t you have to be 35?’” Clendennin said. The school board candidate hopeful has watched “tons” of school board meetings online. He’s also enrolled in XQ Super School, which is an online initiative to reshape public high schools. “If I win, I’ll be my principal’s boss,” he said with a laugh. Clendennin, who is dual enrolled in Northwest Florida State College, said he’s not nervous about balancing his last semester of high school and his political career. But admits he hasn’t had a lot of extra time to campaign. Soon, he’ll start going door to door with his friends to collect signatures and share his idea. “I’m not one of the good ol’ boys,” he said. In the fall he’ll start college at the University of West Florida where he plans to major in Political Science. They’ll likely be more campaigns in his future but right now he’s focused on one. “I hope to accomplish a lot of things and be the person who has the students’ backs,” He said

