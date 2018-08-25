A PENSACOLA BUSINESSMAN IS OFFICIALLY CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF HIS GIRLFRIEND

Henry Steiger is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cassandra Robinson. The 25-year-old Pensacola woman, Cassandra Robinson, went missing in February of 2018. According to the report, Robinson’s body was found June in a storage drum inside a cargo trailer in the Myrtle Grove subdivision in Pensacola. An Escambia County judge charged Steiger with money laundering, structuring transactions, and conspiring to commit a felony. Law enforcement officials state Steiger faces charges in another case and the investigations are still ongoing.

Share This Post





