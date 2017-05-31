St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church (144 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs) will host “A Public Service of Healing” on Wednesday at 6pm. The Rev. Deborah Kempson-Thompson will officiate assisted by a lay worship leader. Everyone regardless of denomination or faith background, is invited to attend. The topic of the brief Homily or Sermon will be “Healing: What does it mean?” Prayers can be requested and/or offered for yourself or for those about whom you are concerned.

Worship on Wednesdays is always informal and you may come in shorts or jeans or stop in while walking around the lake. This service is the last weekday service for the summer. Wednesday worship will resume on September 6, 2017.